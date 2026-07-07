Bucks' Brayden Burries: Scores 12 points in SL debut

Burries tallied 12 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes in Monday's 95-89 California Classic Summer League loss to the Kings.

Burries missed the Bucks' first two California Classic outings but made his Summer League debut Monday, albeit while playing limited minutes. The No. 10 overall pick in this year's draft had a forgettable night from beyond the arc but still finished as Milwaukee's third-leading scorer. Burries and the Bucks will now turn their attention toward the Las Vegas Summer League, where they'll open play against the Heat on Friday.