Bucks' Brayden Burries: Taken by MIL at No. 10

Burries was selected by the Bucks with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Burries brings a polished, physical scoring profile to Milwaukee after a highly productive freshman season at Arizona. The 19-year-old wing established himself as one of the most reliable perimeter creators in the country, utilizing his robust 6-foot-4 frame to bully smaller guards, absorb contact on drives, and consistently get to his spots in the mid-range. A bucket-getter at every level, Burries paced the one seeded Wildcats' offense while flashing the lateral strength necessary to defend multiple positions on the other end of the floor. He lands in a fascinating, reshaped situation in Milwaukee following the franchise's blockbuster trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami in exchange for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez and more. Because the Bucks also feature a rising breakout guard in Ryan Rollins, who locked down a significant backcourt role this past season, Burries may find a bit of a logjam on the perimeter to start his career. While he might not see massive run right out of the gate behind Herro, Jaquez, and Rollins, Burries' high basketball IQ and steady shot creation give the rebuilding Bucks an excellent piece for their new-look young core.