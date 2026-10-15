Burries supplied 19 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four steals over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 125-104 preseason loss to Chicago.

Burries saw a sizable workload in a starting role and made his presence felt in multiple facets. The rookie struggled from beyond the arc but made up for it with a strong showing at the free-throw line en route to 19 points while also recording a game-high four steals. Tyler Herro (rest) is the clear starter at shooting guard, but Burries figures to see plenty of action during the 2026-27 campaign, even if it's off the bench.