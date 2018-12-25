Bucks' Brook Lopez: 20 point effort Christmas day

Lopez ended with 20 points (5-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 109-95 victory over the Bucks.

Lopez had his first 20 point game in over six weeks Tuesday, finishing with 20 points including a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. He has been basically a top-50 player over the last month despite playing just 28 minutes per night. In that time he is the 5th ranked player when it comes to blocks per game, swatting 2.2 while adding 2.1 three-pointers and only 1.1 turnovers.