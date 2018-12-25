Bucks' Brook Lopez: 20 point effort Christmas day
Lopez ended with 20 points (5-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 109-95 victory over the Bucks.
Lopez had his first 20 point game in over six weeks Tuesday, finishing with 20 points including a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. He has been basically a top-50 player over the last month despite playing just 28 minutes per night. In that time he is the 5th ranked player when it comes to blocks per game, swatting 2.2 while adding 2.1 three-pointers and only 1.1 turnovers.
More News
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Minimal impact in victory•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Hits double figures in third straight•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Brutal shooting night•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Blocks three shots in victory•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Drains eight triples Sunday•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Scores 20 points in 37 minutes•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...