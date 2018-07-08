Lopez agreed Monday to a one-year contract with the Bucks, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Lopez's deal is reportedly for the bi-annual exception, which should pay the big man roughly $3.5 million. He's coming off a 2017-18 campaign where he averaged just 23.4 minutes, which was his lowest mark since entering the league. Still, Lopez was effective during that time and added 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers. He'll provide a big, shot-blocking presence in the lane, though he does hit the deep ball at a solid rate and should also help the Bucks stretch the floor a bit. Lopez could push for a starting role, but the 30-year-old will have to battle for playing time with the likes of John Henson and Thon Maker.