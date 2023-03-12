Lopez ended with 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 125-116 overtime loss to the Warriors.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (hand) missing his third straight game, the Bucks put together a balanced attack that featured seven players with double-digit scoring. Lopez tied for the team lead with 19 points, but his best work was again on the defensive end of the court, where he swatted five shots. That followed a nine-block effort his last time out, and Lopez has now swatted at least three shots in four straight games. He's been thriving for nearly a month, averaging 21.3 points, 7.5 boards, 2.1 three-pointers and 3.1 blocks over his past 10 contests.