Lopez (rest) will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Raptors.

Lopez will skip the final two games of the Bucks' regular season to rest up for the team's impending playoff run. He joins a gaggle of Bucks who will get the night off, leaving numerous reserve players to pick up some additional run Sunday. Lopez finishes the regular season averaging 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 3.0 blocks-plus steals over 30.4 minutes per game.