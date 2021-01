Lopez recorded 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 130-115 win over the Pistons.

This was the performance fantasy managers were waiting for, with Lopez finally cracking the 15-point mark after three straight games in single-digits. He also passed the ball nicely, recording a season-high five dimes after just two total assists prior. Lopez has also recorded at least one block in four straight contests.