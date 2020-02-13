Play

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Big defensive effort in loss

Lopez scored 12 points (3-9 3Pt, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding four rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 loss to the Pacers.

While his conversion into a stretch big continues to eat away at his rebounding numbers, Lopez compensated with a tremendous defensive performance. The 31-year-old has multiple rejections in six of the last seven games, averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 boards, 3.1 blocks, 1.7 assists, 1.3 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch.

