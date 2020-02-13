Bucks' Brook Lopez: Big defensive effort in loss
Lopez scored 12 points (3-9 3Pt, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding four rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 loss to the Pacers.
While his conversion into a stretch big continues to eat away at his rebounding numbers, Lopez compensated with a tremendous defensive performance. The 31-year-old has multiple rejections in six of the last seven games, averaging 13.7 points, 3.6 boards, 3.1 blocks, 1.7 assists, 1.3 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...