Bucks' Brook Lopez: Big defensive effort in win

Lopez scored 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five blocks, four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 117-106 win over the Bulls.

While he couldn't get his outside shot to fall, Lopez still made a strong contribution on the defensive end, racking up multiple blocks for the fifth time in the last six games and extending his streak of games with at least one rejection to 18. The veteran center's ability to make an impact in both three-pointers and blocks on most nights does give him some fantasy utility, despite his mediocre rebounding numbers.