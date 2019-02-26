Bucks' Brook Lopez: Big defensive effort in win
Lopez scored 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding five blocks, four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 117-106 win over the Bulls.
While he couldn't get his outside shot to fall, Lopez still made a strong contribution on the defensive end, racking up multiple blocks for the fifth time in the last six games and extending his streak of games with at least one rejection to 18. The veteran center's ability to make an impact in both three-pointers and blocks on most nights does give him some fantasy utility, despite his mediocre rebounding numbers.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.