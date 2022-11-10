Lopez provided 24 points (11-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal across 46 minutes during Wednesday's 136-132 double-overtime victory over the Thunder.

The 13 boards were a season high, as were his made and attempted field goals. Lopez has topped 20 points in four of the last seven games while remaining a force on the defensive end, averaging 17.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.4 threes and 2.0 blocks over that stretch while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor, and with the Bucks' top three scorers all banged up right now, the veteran center will likely continue to see elevated usage.