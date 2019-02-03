Bucks' Brook Lopez: Big night in win

Lopez scored 21 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 131-115 win over the Wizards.

The scoring effort was his best in over a month, but Lopez's primary value recently has come from his defensive acuman. The center has recorded multiple blocks in 11 of the last 13 games, averaging 12.4 points, 4.9 boards, 3.0 blocks and 2.4 three-pointers over that stretch.