Bucks' Brook Lopez: Big night in win
Lopez scored 21 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 131-115 win over the Wizards.
The scoring effort was his best in over a month, but Lopez's primary value recently has come from his defensive acuman. The center has recorded multiple blocks in 11 of the last 13 games, averaging 12.4 points, 4.9 boards, 3.0 blocks and 2.4 three-pointers over that stretch.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...