Lopez accumulated 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and one block over 29 minutes during Monday's 116-108 loss to the Celtics.

Thriving in the absence of Robert Williams (knee soreness), Lopez was a mismatch against an undersized Boston rotation. Racking up five offensive rebounds while successfully drawing fouls, it's unclear if Williams will return to duel with Lopez in Game 5 on Wednesday. Trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo in scoring Monday, Lopez has averaged 11.6 points per game through nine playoff contests.