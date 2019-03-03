Bucks' Brook Lopez: Block party continues
Lopez tallied 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, seven blocks, and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 loss to Utah.
After blocking just one shot against the Lakers on Friday, Lopez bounced back Saturday, swatting a season-high seven shots. Lopez also hit all four of his three-point attempts, rounding out what was an excellent performance. He is the 13th ranked player over the past two weeks and the 34th ranked player for the season. He is certainly in the discussion as one of the most underrated additions of the off-season and should continue to put up big numbers moving forward as the Bucks push for the number one seed in the East.
More News
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...