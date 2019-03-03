Bucks' Brook Lopez: Block party continues

Lopez tallied 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, seven blocks, and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 loss to Utah.

After blocking just one shot against the Lakers on Friday, Lopez bounced back Saturday, swatting a season-high seven shots. Lopez also hit all four of his three-point attempts, rounding out what was an excellent performance. He is the 13th ranked player over the past two weeks and the 34th ranked player for the season. He is certainly in the discussion as one of the most underrated additions of the off-season and should continue to put up big numbers moving forward as the Bucks push for the number one seed in the East.