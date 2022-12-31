Lopez provided 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and one steal over 26 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 123-114 victory over the Timberwolves.

Lopez provided elite rim protection once again Friday, swatting another four shots. After an injury-plagued 2021-22 season, Lopez has been able to turn back the clock over the first 10 weeks, putting up top-20 value thus far. His value is primarily tied to his shot-blocking ability, meaning his overall value is somewhat skewed. With that said, he is a clear must-roster player across all formats.