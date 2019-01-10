Bucks' Brook Lopez: Blocks four shots in victory
Lopez contributed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four blocks, three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 victory over the Rockets.
Lopez managed just seven points Wednesday but salvaged his line with four blocks and two steals. It was a tough night on the offensive end for Lopez, up against the defensive prowess of Clint Capela. Lopez is having a nice bounce-back season with solid production in points, threes, and blocks. The Bucks are likely going to challenge for the number one seed in the East and Lopez' role is unlikely to change as the season continues.
More News
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Three-point barrage continues•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Buries Nets from long range•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Scores 17 in win•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: 20 point effort Christmas day•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Minimal impact in victory•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Hits double figures in third straight•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.