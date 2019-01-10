Bucks' Brook Lopez: Blocks four shots in victory

Lopez contributed seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four blocks, three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 victory over the Rockets.

Lopez managed just seven points Wednesday but salvaged his line with four blocks and two steals. It was a tough night on the offensive end for Lopez, up against the defensive prowess of Clint Capela. Lopez is having a nice bounce-back season with solid production in points, threes, and blocks. The Bucks are likely going to challenge for the number one seed in the East and Lopez' role is unlikely to change as the season continues.