Lopez posted 22 points (8-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal in Monday's 133-122 win against the Wizards.
The 32-year-old has started strongly following the All-Star break, averaging 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks over the last three games. Lopez is averaging a career-worst 11.1 points per game this season, but there's still plenty of time to right the ship. The veteran center will look to keep the good times rolling Wednesday when the Bucks travel to Philadelphia to play a 76ers team without Joel Embiid (knee).
