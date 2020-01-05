Bucks' Brook Lopez: Blocks seven shots in win
Lopez totaled 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and seven blocks in 25 minutes during Saturday's 127-118 victory over the Spurs.
Lopez needed just 25 minutes to rack up seven blocks, the second time he has reached that total this season. He has been third-round player over the past two weeks, although that is due almost entirely to his 3.4 blocks per game. On the whole, Lopez has been somewhat underwhelming as we head into the new year. He is unlikely to reach the heights of last season but he does remain a clear must-roster player across all formats.
