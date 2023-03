Lopez totaled 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two assists and seven blocks over 26 minutes during Friday's 144-116 victory over the Jazz.

This was the third highest rebounding total for Lopez this season, and it was also the second highest block total of the campaign. The Bucks took care of business early in Friday's game, so Lopez only saw 26 minutes. That means he should be relatively fresh for the second leg of their back-to-back set Saturday against Denver.