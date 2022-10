Lopez supplied seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and six blocks in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 victory over the Nets.

Lopez struggled from the field Wednesday but made up for it on the defensive end with six blocked shots. Five of his seven points came in the first quarter but he managed just one more basket in six attempts the rest of the way. He has blocked 11 shots in the last two contests and is averaging 4.3 blocks through the season's first three contests.