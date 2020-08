Lopez tallied 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one steal and six blocks in Friday's 119-112 defeat of the Celtics.

While it was a pretty standard night offensively for Lopez, he was a beast on defense as he reached six blocks for the fifth time this season and first since February 2. The 31-year-old is averaging 2.5 blocks per game in 2020 and is on pace to best the career high he set last year.