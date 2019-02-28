Bucks' Brook Lopez: Blocks six shots Wednesday
Lopez ended with seven points (3-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six blocks, five rebounds, and three assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 141-140 victory over Sacramento.
Lopez hit just 3-of-15 from the field Wednesday but came away with another six blocked shots in a dominant defensive outing. He has now blocked 15 shots over his past three games, ensuring he plays big minutes even on nights his shot is not falling. The scoring will come and go for Lopez but he should be owned for his ability to blocks shots and hit three-pointers.
