Bucks' Brook Lopez: Blocks three shots in victory
Lopez tallied eight points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, and three blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 104-98 victory over Denver.
Lopez blocked another three shots Monday but saw his scoring finish in single-digits. Since his 28 point outburst, Lopez has struggled from the field, combining for just 28 points in three games. He provides spacing for Giannis Antetokounmpo which ensures he sees plenty of court time on a nightly basis. He is still worthy of a roster spot in most formats but just be prepared for dud nights such as this, particularly on the offensive end,
