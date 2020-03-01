Bucks' Brook Lopez: Blocks three shots in win

Lopez had 16 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3PT, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks in Sunday's win over Charlotte.

Lopez was one of just three Bucks players in double-figures on an afternoon when Milwaukee shot just 40.2 percent from the field as a team. However, Lopez provided his customary defensive support, logging three blocks in the eight-point victory. Lopez continues to struggle shooting the ball -- he's down to 29 percent from three -- but he's averaging a career-best 2.5 blocks per contest through 57 games.