Bucks' Brook Lopez: Brutal shooting night
Lopez scored seven points (3-17 FG, 0-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five rebounds and four blocks in 32 minutes during Friday's 116-114 loss to the Suns.
While the defensive contribution was nice, Lopez's futility from beyond the arc was glaring given the final margin of victory for Phoenix. It's the fifth time this season the center's attempted double-digit three-pointers, but the first time in any of those games he hasn't drained at least five of them. Whether this brutal performance affects his confidence as a shooter or not remains to be seen, but the fact that Lopez kept hoisting up threes Friday when they weren't falling is probably a good sign that he'll keep doing it going forward.
