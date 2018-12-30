Bucks' Brook Lopez: Buries Nets from long range
Lopez scored 24 points (8-17 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding two rebounds, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 129-115 win over the Nets.
The 30-year-old center has transformed himself into a pure perimeter player -- Saturday's seven three-pointers weren't even Lopez's high-water mark for the season. The result of that change has been a steep drop in his fantasy value, with his contribution in threes not making up for the loss of boards and overall scoring he was producing just a couple of years ago, but he fills an important secondary role in the Bucks' offense.
