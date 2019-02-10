Bucks' Brook Lopez: Cold from distance in loss
Lopez churned out nine points (4-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 26 minutes in the Bucks' 103-83 loss to the Magic on Saturday.
Lopez didn't have his signature three-point shot working Saturday, leading to a significantly reduced scoring output. The veteran big man did make solid contributions elsewhere on the stat sheet, but his blanking from behind the arc constituted his first game without at least one three-pointer since Nov. 23 against the Suns. Lopez had been relatively dependable source of scoring recently, as he'd posted between 11 and 21 points in six of the prior seven contests. He'll look to bounce back in a matchup versus his brother Robin and the Bulls on Monday night.
