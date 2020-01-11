Bucks' Brook Lopez: Cold from distance

Lopez churned out eight points (4-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), a rebound, an assist and a block across 20 minutes in the Bucks' 127-106 victory against the Kings on Friday.

Lopez was on form in and near the paint but noticeably labored when shooting behind the arc. It comes as no surprise that the former All-Star is regularly shooting three-pointers, as he's averaged 35.2 percent from downtown in his past three years. However, the center is posting a low 29.7 three-point percentage this season, perhaps warranting a change in his style of play if he wants to maintain a high value.