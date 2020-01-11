Bucks' Brook Lopez: Cold from distance
Lopez churned out eight points (4-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), a rebound, an assist and a block across 20 minutes in the Bucks' 127-106 victory against the Kings on Friday.
Lopez was on form in and near the paint but noticeably labored when shooting behind the arc. It comes as no surprise that the former All-Star is regularly shooting three-pointers, as he's averaged 35.2 percent from downtown in his past three years. However, the center is posting a low 29.7 three-point percentage this season, perhaps warranting a change in his style of play if he wants to maintain a high value.
More News
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Great two-way effort Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Blocks seven shots in win•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Extends double-digit scoring streak•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Scores 11 in loss•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Scores 17 to go with full line•
-
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Elite defensive production•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.