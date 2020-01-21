Bucks' Brook Lopez: Cold spell from deep continues
Lopez finished with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three boards, two assists, three blocks, and one steal in 27 minutes of a 111-98 win against the Bulls on Monday.
Lopez failed to reach double digit scoring for the fourth time in his last six games as his cold streak from deep continued. He's made just six-of-26 shots from behind the arc in the last six games, including 2-of-12 in his last two games. He'll try to find his stroke against the Hornets on Wednesday.
