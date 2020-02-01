Bucks' Brook Lopez: Coming off bench
Lopez will come off the bench Friday against Denver, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Lopez will head to the bench, allowing Thanasis Antetokounmpo to start at center on Greek Night at the Fiserv Forum. Lopez is still expected to play a full complement of minutes Friday evening.
