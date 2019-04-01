Bucks' Brook Lopez: Continues solid scoring run
Lopez put up 19 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes Sunday in the Bucks' 136-135 overtime loss to the Hawks.
Lopez was one of the few regulars in the Milwaukee lineup for the front end of the back-to-back set and was able to take advantage of the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle), Khris Middleton (groin) and Eric Bledsoe (rest). The big man has settled into a nice groove of late, reaching double-digit points in eight straight games while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and chipping in 6.8 boards, 3.1 triples, 2.3 assists and 1.8 rejections per contest.
