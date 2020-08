Lopez posted 17 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Thursday's 130-116 win over the Heat.

Lopez has scored at least 14 points in each of his first three bubble appearances. His performance Thursday was especially efficient, as it was only his second effort of the season with at least 17 points on nine or fewer shot attempts.