Lopez totaled 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three steals and a block over 31 minutes Wednesday in the win over the Celtics.
Make that 12 straight games scoring in double figures for Lopez after only hitting that mark 15 times in his first 31 contests. During that stretch, he's also grabbed five or more rebounds eight times, blocked a shot in seven outings and recorded a steal in eight contests.
