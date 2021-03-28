Lopez posted 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four steals, two blocks and an assist across 30 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Knicks.

Lopez was the only starter available for the Bucks, and the big man responded to that label by putting up a double-double in a game where Milwaukee couldn't reach the 100-point threshold as a team. Perhaps what's even more surprising about this performance is the fact that Lopez made a huge impact on the defensive floor, something that he isn't used to doing on a nightly basis. He should continue to start and see big minutes as long as he's healthy due to the Bucks' current injury crisis, and that should means his numbers are likely to see an uptick in a short-term basis.