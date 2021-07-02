Lopez recorded 33 points (14-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks and two steals across 38 minutes in Thursday's win over the Hawks.

Lopez came out of nowhere to deliver his first 30-point game of the season, and he stepped his game up at a critical time and when the Bucks needed him the most. While the big man might not deliver 30-point performances on a nightly basis, he might be worth keeping close tabs since he might have a bigger role on offense while Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) remains out. For what is worth, Lopez has now scored 15-plus points in three of his last six contests.