Bucks' Brook Lopez: Dominant in Tuesday's win
Lopez compiled 28 points (8-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks, three assists, and three steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-101 win over the Lakers.
Lopez was superb offensively while matching season highs in scoring and steals. The soon-to-be 31-year-old center stepped up in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) and poured salt in the wounds of a Lakers team that was content to let Lopez leave in free agency last summer -- and desperately could've used his floor spacing and rim protection this season. He continues to make it rain from beyond the arc while hosting block parties galore, and he's maintaining career-high per-game averages in made threes and blocks while connecting on career-high shooting percentages from downtown and the charity stripe.
