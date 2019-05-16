Bucks' Brook Lopez: Dominant performance in win
Lopez totaled 29 points (12-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 35 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Raptors on Wednesday.
Lopez made his mark on Wednesday's win with a dominant double-double and four blocks. He was seemingly everywhere on the court, draining four threes, crashing the glass, and even driving to the rim. His aggressive approach paid dividends and contributed heavily to a Game 1 win. He may have earned more liberties on the offensive end of the floor ahead of Friday's Game 2 matchup.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...