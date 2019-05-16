Bucks' Brook Lopez: Dominant performance in win

Lopez totaled 29 points (12-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 35 minutes in the Bucks' win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

Lopez made his mark on Wednesday's win with a dominant double-double and four blocks. He was seemingly everywhere on the court, draining four threes, crashing the glass, and even driving to the rim. His aggressive approach paid dividends and contributed heavily to a Game 1 win. He may have earned more liberties on the offensive end of the floor ahead of Friday's Game 2 matchup.