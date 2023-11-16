Lopez contributed 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, seven blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 victory over the Raptors.

Lopez played well on both ends of the court in a winning effort, leading all Bucks players in rebounds and blocks while finishing as one of six players with a double-digit point total. Lopez has recorded seven or more blocks in two games this season, recording at least three blocks in five contests. Lopez has also posted at least 10 points and five rebounds in five outings this year.