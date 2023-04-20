Lopez logged 25 points (12-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 win over the Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Lopez led the way for the Bucks Wednesday night in the blowout win with teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) sidelined. The veteran center only missed five shots, which led to a team-high 25 points, with 14 coming in the first quarter. The Heat had no answer for Lopez, as 24 of his points were scored in the painted area.