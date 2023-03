Lopez racked up 24 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 126-117 win over Detroit.

The veteran center collected his 11th double-double of the season, with four of them coming in his last nine games. Lopez has also recorded at least one block in 12 straight contests, averaging 3.3 rejections a game over that stretch.