Lopez scored 23 points (9-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), grabbed 12 boards, two assists, and two blocks in his team's 120-116 loss to Houston on Sunday.

Lopez recorded just his fourth double-double of the season in his team's loss. He took advantage of the Rocket's small starting line-up to match a season-high in rebounds, six of which came off the offensive glass, but it wasn't enough to hold on to the victory as the Bucks blew a late eight-point lead in the fourth quarter. He'll face the Nets on Tuesday.