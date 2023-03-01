Lopez supplied 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 victory over Brooklyn.

It's the second straight double-double and the seventh of the season for Lopez, who has taken his production on the glass up a notch over the last month or so. The veteran center is averaging 15.4 points, 8.6 boards, 2.2 blocks, 1.2 assists and 1.2 threes over the last 12 games, recording double-digit rebounds five times and multiple blocks eight times.