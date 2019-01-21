Bucks' Brook Lopez: Double-double in win
Lopez had 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3PT), 10 rebounds and five blocks in Monday's win over Dallas.
Lopez was his usual self from beyond the arc, firing up seven attempts and hitting at least four threes for the 10th time this season. The big man now has 11 blocks over his last two games, and Monday marked his first double-double of the season and only the second time he's reached 10 rebounds.
