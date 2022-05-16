Lopez had 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three blocks over 37 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 loss to the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

After back-to-back subpar performances, Lopez asserted himself early in Game 7 and finished with his second double-double of the series. He also registered at least three blocks for the third time this postseason. The veteran big man averaged 8.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks during the second-round series against the Celtics, but it wasn't enough for Milwaukee to advance.