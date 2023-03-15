Lopez finished Tuesday's 116-104 win over Phoenix with 21 points (10-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 34 minutes.
Lopez was able to contain Deandre Ayton in the win and enjoyed a productive scoring total as well. He's putting together a very productive month, averaging 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and impressive 3.1 blocks over eight games in March.
