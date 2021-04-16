Lopez tallied 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Thursday's 120-109 victory over the Hawks.

Lopez enjoyed one of his strongest games of the campaign in the win, registering his third double-double and trailing only Jrue Holiday for the team lead in scoring. The veteran center has started every game in which he has played this season, but he has been inconsistent as a scorer, logging 22 games of less than 10 points. Over 54 contests, Lopez is averaging a career-low 11.6 points while chipping in 5.1 boards and 1.4 blocks.