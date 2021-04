Lopez (back) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Hornets.

The Bucks appear to be giving several regulars the night off as they play on the second night of a back-to-back set. With Giannis Antetokounpmo (knee) and P.J. Tucker (calf) already ruled out, Milwaukee will likely lean heavily on several reserves, including Bobby, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and rookie Jordan Nwora.