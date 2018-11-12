Bucks' Brook Lopez: Drains eight triples Sunday
Lopez finished with 28 points (10-17 FG, 8-13 3Pt), four rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over the Nuggets.
Lopez went off for a season-high 28 points Sunday including a career-best eight three-pointers. That makes 14 triples in his last two games combined as well as five blocks. He is a perfect fit for the Bucks and after somewhat of a slow start, seems to be finding his rhythm offensively. If you having him sitting on your bench, it might be time to get him active.
