Lopez supplied 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 victory over the Hawks.

Lopez has been one of the most surprising big men in the opening two weeks of the season, and while he's always been known as an offensive threat with an elite outside touch, he's adding defensive proficiency this year. Lopez has registered two or more blocks in each of his five games this season to go along with his two outings in which he's scored more than 15 points. He's averaging 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per tilt in 2022-23.