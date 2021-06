Lopez recorded 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and a block across 26 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nets.

Lopez might have scored in double digits for the fourth game in a row, but his impact on offense was minimal aside from the fact that he ended a four-game skid without a single three-pointer made. The big man has a secondary role on offense for the Bucks, but he's averaging 15.3 points per game through six playoff appearances thus far.